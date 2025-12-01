PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,760 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,295.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 480,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 446,505 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 181,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 363,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 363,720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 314,986 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,184,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,128,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.