PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bay Commercial Bank $BCML

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bay Commercial Bank were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bay Commercial Bank in the first quarter valued at $501,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bay Commercial Bank during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.35. Bay Commercial Bank has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

Bay Commercial Bank ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bay Commercial Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCML. Wall Street Zen raised Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bay Commercial Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

