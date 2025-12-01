PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

