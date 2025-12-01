PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,409 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,914 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 882.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $826,829.25. Following the sale, the director owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,055. The trade was a 99.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,945 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXGN stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -579.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

