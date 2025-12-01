Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,832,965. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.