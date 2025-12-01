Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $861.15 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.14. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

