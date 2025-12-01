Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth $225,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,539,000 after acquiring an additional 769,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PKG opened at $204.07 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

