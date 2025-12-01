Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Shares Purchased by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,777.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,776,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,095 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 227,343 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.