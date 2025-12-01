OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of APH stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

