OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 2,563 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,697,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $531,567,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

