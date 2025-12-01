OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $15.21 Million in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,060,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24,533.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4%

OBDC opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.96%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. This represents a -200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.