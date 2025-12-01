OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $576.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

