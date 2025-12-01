OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $217.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.