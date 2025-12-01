OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $209,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.33.

Shares of SNPS opened at $417.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

