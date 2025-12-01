OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $74.78 Million Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 49.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,456 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $74,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

