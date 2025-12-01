OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $134.06 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,364 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $134,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $544,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

CBRE opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

