OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

