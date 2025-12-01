OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 595,015 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 595,015 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $181,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,415 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

