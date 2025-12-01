OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 4,800 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 95,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.03.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $430.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.95 and its 200 day moving average is $369.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

