Olin (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $93,870.00 in Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Teresa Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,771.14. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.79. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,476,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1,063.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,486,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after buying an additional 2,272,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 1,840,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Olin and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.