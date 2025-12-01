Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 22,493 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 281.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.