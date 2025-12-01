Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL Shares Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,563 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 3.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 804,422 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,321.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 275,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,716 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $3,561,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,406,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 221,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 119,775 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.65. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $76.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 410.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

