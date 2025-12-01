nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives $122.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

