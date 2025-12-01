Norges Bank Invests $261.50 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,501,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of Leidos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $191.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

