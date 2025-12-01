New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,392 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.89% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $44,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $30,687,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,335,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

