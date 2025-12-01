New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,518,852 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,518,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

