New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of LKQ worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 226.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 91.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barclays began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

