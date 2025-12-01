New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,462,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $200.07 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of -666.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

