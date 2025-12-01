New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.76% of Vericel worth $37,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vericel by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.03 and a beta of 1.41. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

