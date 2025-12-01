New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $47,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $258.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $280.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

