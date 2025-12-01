New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 110,874 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after buying an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,797,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 171.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

