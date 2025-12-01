Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 268.6% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $90.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.