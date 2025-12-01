Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2,700.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,725 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $61,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

