Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,208,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,934,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,144,000 after acquiring an additional 750,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,486,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,265,000 after acquiring an additional 544,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors purchased 2,245 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.57 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.