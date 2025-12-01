Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

