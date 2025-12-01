MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.40 and last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 68949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MGE Energy Trading Down 3.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 107.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

