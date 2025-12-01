MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE:MET opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $88.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 790.0% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

