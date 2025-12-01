Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 271.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,353,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $999,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.4% during the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2%

META opened at $647.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $683.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.