MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $827,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.