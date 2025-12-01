MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,243,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.