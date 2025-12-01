MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPSM opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.58.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

