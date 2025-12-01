MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,435 shares of company stock worth $252,731,147. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $485.97 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.