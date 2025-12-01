Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Markel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,565,800. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MKL traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,073.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,966.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,958.99. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,458,463,000 after buying an additional 10,698,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,947,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Markel Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

