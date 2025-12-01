MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Cristian Luput Buys 18,145 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Cristian Luput bought 18,145 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,140.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 437,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,767.08. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cristian Luput also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Cristian Luput acquired 20,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Cristian Luput bought 10,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of MAIA opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 505,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $52,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

