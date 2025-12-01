Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 31,659 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Aercap worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Aercap by 26.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aercap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aercap Stock Performance
NYSE:AER opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Aercap Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.
Aercap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
