Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of Alcoa worth $46,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price target on Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

