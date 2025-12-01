Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,092 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $168.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

