Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Rollins worth $53,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 587.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,467.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

