Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.59 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $421,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 334.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,317,000 after buying an additional 226,010 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $265.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

