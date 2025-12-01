Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $45.33 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Workday by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.9% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $215.69 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

